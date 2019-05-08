Seyfang completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel W. Seyfang graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Seyfang is the son of Derek and Heather Seyfang of Leesburg. He is the brother of Coby Seyfang of Leesburg. He is the grandson of Ed and Rebecca Strausbaugh of New Holland and Teresa and William Seyfang of Leesburg.

The airman is a 2017 graduate of Miami Trace High School, Washington Court House.

Submitted by Joint Hometown News Service, Defense Media Activity.

