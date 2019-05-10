Lynchburg Lions have donated to 25 projects

Several members of the Lynchburg Lions Club visited the Heartland Nursing Center recently. Following a dinner provided by the center the group heard a program about nursing home services. They also discussed financing plans and various types of resident care. The hosts were Kimberly Morrison, Heartland administrator, and Amy Harper, admissions director. Both ladies gave presentations and the Lions thanked them for their hospitality. The Lions also discussed numerous items of business and made two special additional donations to KAMP Dovetail. The Lynchburg Lions have now donated to more than 25 community organizations and special projects this year. The donations were made possible because of the Lions Club Candy Sale and pancake breakfasts. Pictured, from left, are Lions Joyce Stroop, Jim Faust, Virginia Rhonemus, Bob Roth, Maxie Green and Janet Florence, Harper and Morrison.

Several members of the Lynchburg Lions Club visited the Heartland Nursing Center recently. Following a dinner provided by the center the group heard a program about nursing home services. They also discussed financing plans and various types of resident care. The hosts were Kimberly Morrison, Heartland administrator, and Amy Harper, admissions director. Both ladies gave presentations and the Lions thanked them for their hospitality. The Lions also discussed numerous items of business and made two special additional donations to KAMP Dovetail. The Lynchburg Lions have now donated to more than 25 community organizations and special projects this year. The donations were made possible because of the Lions Club Candy Sale and pancake breakfasts. Pictured, from left, are Lions Joyce Stroop, Jim Faust, Virginia Rhonemus, Bob Roth, Maxie Green and Janet Florence, Harper and Morrison. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Lynchburg-Lions.jpg Several members of the Lynchburg Lions Club visited the Heartland Nursing Center recently. Following a dinner provided by the center the group heard a program about nursing home services. They also discussed financing plans and various types of resident care. The hosts were Kimberly Morrison, Heartland administrator, and Amy Harper, admissions director. Both ladies gave presentations and the Lions thanked them for their hospitality. The Lions also discussed numerous items of business and made two special additional donations to KAMP Dovetail. The Lynchburg Lions have now donated to more than 25 community organizations and special projects this year. The donations were made possible because of the Lions Club Candy Sale and pancake breakfasts. Pictured, from left, are Lions Joyce Stroop, Jim Faust, Virginia Rhonemus, Bob Roth, Maxie Green and Janet Florence, Harper and Morrison. Submitted photo