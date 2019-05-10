NCB donates to Butler Springs

NCB recently donated $2,500 to Butler Springs Christian Camp. More than 8,000 people visit the camp and retreat center each year. Pictured are NCB’s Dave Smith, Butler Springs staff Chris Osborne, Keith Warner and Matt James, and NCB’s Mary Alice Hartley.

