AAA7 Senior Art Show opens May 20

The artwork of local seniors will be showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) 37th annual Senior Citizens Art Show that will be held May 20-24 (Monday through Friday) and May 28-31 (Tuesday through Friday) at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande.

Participants age 55 or older who have entered artwork in the show will have these items on display at the museum daily from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily during the show dates. The public is invited to visit the museum at any time during the days and times mentioned to view the artwork and vote for the show’s People’s Choice Award. In addition, a special “tea” to recognize the participants and award-winning art pieces will be held at the museum on Friday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. All participants, their guests, museum visitors, and the public are welcome to attend.

Examples of art categories that were entered in the contest include acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil and photography. Judging themes include abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits, seascape and still life. In addition, an essay/poetry category was also available with these entries included as part of the display at the Museum. Participants in the variety of categories represent the counties served by the AAA7 which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

For more details about the art ahow, call the AAA7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

The AAA7 provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7 Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m until 4:30 p.m., the resource Ccenter is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Submitted by Jenni Dovyak-Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.

This is Esther Allen Greer Museum on the University of Rio Grande campus where the Area Agency of Aging District 7 Art Show will be held. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Greer-Museum-FINAL.jpg This is Esther Allen Greer Museum on the University of Rio Grande campus where the Area Agency of Aging District 7 Art Show will be held. Submitted photo