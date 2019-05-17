Broadview Sires employee earns degree

Audubon, Iowa – AMVC Management Services, a diversified swine management company, recently graduated eight employees from its Leadership Development Program. Among the graduates is Shane Maxfield of Blanchester who is employed at Broadview Sires in Greenfield.

AMVC’s Leadership Development Program (LDP) was created in 2015 to develop the next generation of leaders and to give employees a program to propel their career within AMVC. These individuals were selected to be in the program based on their drive to be in a management position within the company.

The graduating class came into the program with a range of swine experience. Some individuals bought many years of swine experience with AMVC, while others began their journey with AMVC at the start of their program. The class included individuals from AMVC managed farms hailing from three different states. Bimonthly they attended educational sessions in Audubon, Iowa, to expand their technical and leadership skills. Time was spent in the classroom and on-farm with company experts to allow for in-depth discussions and explanations.

“From the Leadership Development Program, I gained a lot more knowledge on the production side of the sow farms and many leadership qualities,” Maxfield said.

Over the course of the last year, Maxfield participated in a variety of activities to understand all facets of pig farming to better prepare himself for future leadership roles.

“Throughout the past year, Shane has exhibited the drive and passion to be a successful on-farm leader. I am confident he will continue to be a great asset to the farm and AMVC,” said Nick Weihs, AMVC Director of Leadership Development.

This is AMVC’s fourth class to graduate. The next LDP class will begin in June 2019.

Submitted by Alicia Humphrey, public relations coordinator, AMVC Management Services.

Shane Maxfield of Blanchester is a recent graduate of the AMVC Leadership Development Program. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Maxfield-Shane.jpg Shane Maxfield of Blanchester is a recent graduate of the AMVC Leadership Development Program. Submitted photo