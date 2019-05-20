Highland County student named to NHS

Amaya Kennedy of Hillsboro was among 73 Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) students recognized recently for their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

During a ceremony at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington, Kennedy, a sophomore, was among the 57 OCA students in grades 10 through 12 who were inducted into the National Honor Society. To qualify, students must have been enrolled with OCA for at least one semester, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or better, demonstrate a history of leadership experience by participating in school or community service activities, and submit letters of recommendation from current and former teachers as well as from other adults. Currently, 80 OCA students are members of the National Honor Society.

Sixteen OCA students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society recognizing students in grades 6 through 8. To qualify for the National Junior Honor Society, students must maintain a 3.25 GPA, complete 10 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and participate in one or more extracurricular activities or group service projects. Students also must submit letters of recommendation. Currently 40 OCA students are members of the National Junior Honor Society.

This year, the National Honor Society students at OCA participated in their own individual service projects as well as two group projects. Individually, the members found ways to support local groups through 4-H, faith-based organizations, soup kitchens and OCA’s school clubs. For one of the group projects, the members chose to serve the OCA community by creating short videos to be used on social media that helped to motivate and support fellow students. The second group project is a food drive the students will hold during the school’s field trip to six zoos across the state. These experiences promoted individual growth and independence, as well as collaboration between NHS members to work towards a common goal.

Ohio Connections Academy is a free, fully-online virtual public school that students in grades K-12 attend from home. OCA delivers high-quality, personalized education for students that combines certified teachers, a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences — online and in person — to create a supportive environment for children who want an individualized approach to education. Enrollment for the 2019-20 academic year is currently open.

Submitted by Mark Rickel, Lesic & Camper Communications.