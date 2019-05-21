Happenings at the Leesburg library

Summer reading is here. Join us now. There are programs for kids (birth to 12 years old), teens (13-17 years old) and adults (18 years old and older). This year our program is called “A Universe of Stories” and has a space theme. The time is now and the place is the Leesburg Branch Library.

Following are some 0f the events happening at the library this summer:

Games and Contests — Kids: 1.) Birthday in June? Enter and you could be the lucky winner this month; 2.) Weekly Summer Read (SR) Craft Projects. At least three winners each week; 3.) Weekly SR Drawings (Enter every time you check out a book [limit once a day]). At least two winners each week.

Teens and Adults — Enter every time you finish reading a Leesburg Branch Library checked out book. At least two winners (teens and adults) each week.

All Ages — Win a crate of gifts for dad. One winner each kids, teens and adults. SR Trivia. Just decide if the weekly question is true or false. One winner each kids, teens and adults (unless no one has the correct answer).

Other activities at the library this summer are as follows:

Summer Reading – A Universe of Stories:

Thursday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m.: “Black Holes” by the Armstrong Museum.

Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m.: “Outer Space Magic” by Jim Kleefeld.

Tuesday, June 18 at 2 p. m.: “A Celebration of Animation!” presented by Marty Gitlin (author).

Thursday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m.: “Aladdin” by Stevens Puppets.

Thursday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m.: “Comets and Meteors” by the Cincinnati Observatory.

Non Summer Reading:

Knit Together — Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

RRR (Adult Reading Group) — Thursday, June 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Melinda J. McGee is the Leesburg Library Branch manager. The library can be rached at 937-780-7295.