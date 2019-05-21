Syd is the Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week. He was brought to the Humane Society Shelter when the Highland County Dog Pound reached maximum capacity. He was identified as a stray, so much of his history is unknown. Syd is believed to be a labrador and bassett hound mix and is approximately a year and a half old. He is very playful and enjoys the company of other dogs. Syd is up to date on his vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption. If you are interested in adopting Syd, visit the Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

