Back, Parry awarded Farm Bureau scholarships

Highland County Farm Bureau has awarded one $500 scholarship and $1,000 scholarship to graduating seniors in Highland County. The recipients are:

· Dale Back, a 2019 graduate of Fairfield High School, is the son of Brian and Debi Back of Leesburg. Dale plans to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio. He will receive the $1,000 scholarship. He will pursue a degree in agricultural equipment in hopes of becoming an agriculture equipment technician.

· Emma Parry, a 2019 graduate of Hillsboro High School, is the daughter of Tim Parry and Heidi Bell of Hillsboro. Emma plans to attend Ohio State University – ATI and pursue a degree in agricultural business. She will receive a $500 scholarship.

Submitted by Darlene Hare, administrative assistant Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland County Farm Bureaus.