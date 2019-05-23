HCRTA honors Lynchburg-Clay state champs

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association held its quarterly meeting May 6 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. One of the goals of the HCRTA is to recognize outstanding achievement by local students and to promote academic excellence. The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event team won the state championship this past year. It represented Ohio in the national contest in Indianapolis and placed eighth. The team members discussed the various aspects of the contest and told the group how the event was conducted. The team was coached by Ms. Rhonemus, FFA advisor, and Jo Heather Arnett, computer education instructor at Lynchburg-Clay High School. Pictured, from left, are Jo Heather Arnett, Hailee Waits, Elizabeth Zaremba, Kelsey Arnett and HCRTA President Bob Hottle.

