Koehl speaks at Woman’s Club

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club met May 14 at the Masonic Lodge on North High Street. The guest speaker was Tim Koehl, who gave an interesting talk regarding UNESCO. Koehl said that much of southern Ohio and Highland County are part of a World Heritage site because of the various ancient earthworks made by the earliest humans who lived in this area. The group’s next meeting will be held June 11. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Woman-s-Club-may-pic.jpg The Hillsboro Woman’s Club met May 14 at the Masonic Lodge on North High Street. The guest speaker was Tim Koehl, who gave an interesting talk regarding UNESCO. Koehl said that much of southern Ohio and Highland County are part of a World Heritage site because of the various ancient earthworks made by the earliest humans who lived in this area. The group’s next meeting will be held June 11. Submitted photo