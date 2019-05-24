Summer Reading Program at Greenfield library

The Greenfield Branch Library will be blasting off into “A Universe of Stories” on Saturday, June 1 for its annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme will coincide with the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing.

We encourage kids, teens and adults to join us this summer to read, to learn, and to have fun at the library. In addition to winning prizes for reading, we will also have a lot of different programs going on throughout June and July.

Saturday, June 1 — Kick-off week begins with a pizza party at the Greenfield Library from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you sign up during kick-off week (June 1-8), you will receive a Waterslide Day Pass to Long’s Retreat and go into a drawing to win “Tecumseh” or Columbus Crew tickets.

June 3 at 3 p.m. — “Cartoon Guy” and author Marty Gitlin will talk about his book, “A Celebration of Animation,” and some of the greatest cartoons of all time. This is a great chance to meet a real author and to learn about some of our favorite animated celebrities.

June 6 at 1 p.m. — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will present “Living on Another World” where participants learn what life on other planets might be like by experimenting with tools needed to live on alien worlds. Children will get to make a water filtration system and design their own base on another planet.

June 6 at 3 p.m. — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will have a hands-on Rocketry Workshop where participants learn about rocketry and propulsion, and get to build their own model rockets. For this event, there are only 30 spots available so we ask that participants sign up beforehand at the Greenfield library or by phone at 937-981-3772.

June 12 at 2 p.m. — Magician and entertainer Jim Kleefeld will present his new show Outer Space Magic, which features Zork the Flying Alien and Astronaut Andy.

June 13 at 1 p.m. — Ohio History Connection will bring a kid-friendly presentation “Archaeology in Ohio: A 15,000 Year Journey Through Time” to the library.

June 20 at 1 p.m. — Steven’s Puppets will bring “Aladdin,” a Chinese folktale, alive with the help of Martin Stevens’ hand-crafted marionettes. Infused with music, mystery and magic, this show is guaranteed to please all audiences.

June 27 at 1 p.m. — The Cincinnati Observatory will explore “Stars & Constellations” by combining astronomy with memorable ancient myths. This program will encourage participants to research and write about the constellations.

There will also be teen events throughout the summer. We will have a Middle School Book Club on the first Tuesday of each month starting June 4 at 5:30 p.m. We will also have a High School Book Club on the first Wednesday of each month starting June 5 at 5:30 p.m. In addition to the book clubs, there will be a Galactic Tie-Dye Event on Tuesday, June 18 at 3 p.m. for all niddle school and high school participants.

There will be more events in July, so stop by the Greenfield Branch Library for more details. We look forward to seeing you this summer. May the force be with you!

Spencer McNeil is the branch manager at the Greenfield Branch Library.

This is a picture of the reading garden at the Greenfield Branch Library. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Reading-Garden.jpg This is a picture of the reading garden at the Greenfield Branch Library. Submitted photo