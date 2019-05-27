Lynchburg Lions honor GOOD students

The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsored the GOOD (Going On Or Defeated) program again this year. It is presented by Ron Derry, a blind Lions Club member. He challenges and motivates students to do their best in school and to overcome personal obstacles to achievement. He worked with all fifth graders at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School by conducting a general assembly and then doing demonstrations in their classrooms. Ten of the fifth graders were selected by their teachers to receive a special GOOD program T-shirt in honor of their being the best of the classes in meeting the goals of the program. Pictured are the T-shirt winners, from left, Cash Blagg, Ryan Stroop, Alyssa Milby, Aiden Quarles, Evan Fenner, Blake Arnett, Brittany Young, Raegan Brown, Ava McLaughlin and Avery Shope.

The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsored the GOOD (Going On Or Defeated) program again this year. It is presented by Ron Derry, a blind Lions Club member. He challenges and motivates students to do their best in school and to overcome personal obstacles to achievement. He worked with all fifth graders at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School by conducting a general assembly and then doing demonstrations in their classrooms. Ten of the fifth graders were selected by their teachers to receive a special GOOD program T-shirt in honor of their being the best of the classes in meeting the goals of the program. Pictured are the T-shirt winners, from left, Cash Blagg, Ryan Stroop, Alyssa Milby, Aiden Quarles, Evan Fenner, Blake Arnett, Brittany Young, Raegan Brown, Ava McLaughlin and Avery Shope. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_GOOD-pic.jpg The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsored the GOOD (Going On Or Defeated) program again this year. It is presented by Ron Derry, a blind Lions Club member. He challenges and motivates students to do their best in school and to overcome personal obstacles to achievement. He worked with all fifth graders at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School by conducting a general assembly and then doing demonstrations in their classrooms. Ten of the fifth graders were selected by their teachers to receive a special GOOD program T-shirt in honor of their being the best of the classes in meeting the goals of the program. Pictured are the T-shirt winners, from left, Cash Blagg, Ryan Stroop, Alyssa Milby, Aiden Quarles, Evan Fenner, Blake Arnett, Brittany Young, Raegan Brown, Ava McLaughlin and Avery Shope. Submitted photo