Good Hope Lions help food pantry

Members of the Good Hope Lions Club are pictured making a $1,000 donation to the Greenfield Area Christian Center Food Pantry. Pictured, from left, are David Ross of the Good Hope Lions, Danny Long and Lanny Bryant representing the food pantry, and Jerred Posey of the Good Hope Lions.

Members of the Good Hope Lions Club are pictured making a $1,000 donation to the Greenfield Area Christian Center Food Pantry. Pictured, from left, are David Ross of the Good Hope Lions, Danny Long and Lanny Bryant representing the food pantry, and Jerred Posey of the Good Hope Lions. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Good-Hope.jpg Members of the Good Hope Lions Club are pictured making a $1,000 donation to the Greenfield Area Christian Center Food Pantry. Pictured, from left, are David Ross of the Good Hope Lions, Danny Long and Lanny Bryant representing the food pantry, and Jerred Posey of the Good Hope Lions. Submitted photo