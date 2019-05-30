My name is Addy and I am a member of the All About Beef 4-H Club.

Last week my club completed a community service project. Before I was in 4-H I didn’t know much about community service. I have learned that it is work done by a person or group that helps others. You volunteer and get no pay. Our club picked up garbage at Liberty Park.

Besides cleaning up and painting places and things, other examples of community service could be activities like collecting and donating needed items for the animal shelter or homeless shelter. Groups could also provide water and snacks at community parades or fair tag-in day.

Why do 4-H clubs do community service projects? They teach us about jobs and give us work experience. It is a way to help others and make new friends.

In 4-H we pledge our head, heart, hands and health to help make our community and world a better place. Community service projects are very important and they make our world a much better place.

Addison Hauke is the news reporter for the All About Beef 4-H Club.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_4H-logo.jpg Members of the All About Beef 4-H Club are pictured during a community service project at Liberty Park in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Clover-Corner.jpg Members of the All About Beef 4-H Club are pictured during a community service project at Liberty Park in Hillsboro. Submitted photo

4-H and community service