Hillsboro Garden Club ‘making arrangements’

President Nancy Baldwin called the May 28 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club to order with members standing for the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a rendition of “God Bless America” led by member Ed Davis. Roll call showed 15 members present and no guests.

The roll call question was “What is your favorite peony?” Some members were unaware there were more varieties than the pink and white ones seen in their gardens.

The gardening tip was to use permanent marker on plastic knives to identify plants.

Opening the business meeting, the April meeting minutes were accepted. In the absence of Treasurer Ruth Anna Duff, Baldwin gave the financial report.

The horticulture specimen was displayed by Judith Stinvender, who brought a jewelweed (impatiens capensis), which is an annual plant native to North America.

The program, given by Rose Marie Cowdrey, concerned the 2019 Highland County Fair in September. The theme is to be “Natural Beauty” and uses painted and dried materials to represent the seasons.

The Hillsboro Garden Club is celebrating its 90th year of existence in 2019. It has received proclamations from the City of Hillsboro and the Highland County Commissioners. We appreciate this and look forward to serving Highland County for years to come.

Baldwin led an impromptu workshop on Moribana (meaning “piled up flowers”), the simplest expression of all Ikebana styles in Japanese flower arranging. The emphasis is on line, not color, and empty space is a necessity in the composition.

Refreshments were provided by Debbie Cook and Shelly Rayburn.

The June meeting will be a road trip to visit the Governor’s Mansion and Gardens in Columbus.

The next regular meeting will held July 23 at the Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.

Pictured, from left, with their Moribana arrangements are Liz Stritenberger, Judith Stinvender, Shelly Rayburn and Nancy Baldwin. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Garden-Club.jpg Pictured, from left, with their Moribana arrangements are Liz Stritenberger, Judith Stinvender, Shelly Rayburn and Nancy Baldwin. Submitted photo