Senior center adds STRONGER equipment

STRONGER is a health and fitness program the Highland County Senior Citizens Center started in January of 2018. Several have signed up for the program, which has been very successful.

The program has nine different pieces of hydraulic exercise equipment available, plus the four recumbent bicycles and two rowing machines the Ohio Elks Club and the Hillsboro Elks Club purchased for the center’s program.

STRONGER is included in the price of membership to the center. Memberships are ages 50 -89 for $20 (typical membership) per year, ages 90-plus free (lifetime membership) and ages 21-49 at $25 per year (associate membership). The gym is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Physical Therapist Assistant Angie Adams with The Laurels of Hillsboro is at the senior center every Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. to help with exercise advice. An instructional video also plays in the gym for proper use of the hydraulic equipment, which is adjustable at six different settings from less intensity to the most intensity.

Gym goers can adjust the machines to their needs. This program has been praised due to the fact that hydraulics are easy on the joints and can be used both by men and women and different levels of fitness ability.

If you are interested in the program, call the center at 937-393-4745 for more details. Membership also includes activities such as live bands, pool tables, bingo, bunco, cards and more. You don’t have to be a Highland County resident to be a member.

Submitted by Mechell Frost, executive director, Highland County Senior Citizens Center.

Dan Pearce with the Hillsboro Elks is pictured with Highland County Senior Citizens Center members, from left, Sara Burnett, Juanita Kelley, Pearce, Ruth Crabtree and Sue Thornhill. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Senior-center-pic.jpg Dan Pearce with the Hillsboro Elks is pictured with Highland County Senior Citizens Center members, from left, Sara Burnett, Juanita Kelley, Pearce, Ruth Crabtree and Sue Thornhill. Submitted photo