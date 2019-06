Wilmington College Dean’s List

A number of area students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the spring 2019 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

They include:

BAINBRIDGE – Samuel A. Hudnell, Rapid Forge Road, junior.

GREENFIELD – Sydney M. Barton, Parrett Road, senior; and Ethan Q. Johnson, Lower Twin Road, junior.

HILLSBORO – Allie J. Branscome, St. Rt. 73, senior; Jordan E. Crum, Crum Road., senior; Lauren M. Grover, Slate Hill Road., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Ryan P. Hagan, Woodland Drive, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Courtney R. Hall, Murray Rd., senior; Ashleigh D. Harless, US Highway 62, senior; Kaleb M. Harp, Sinking Spring Rd., junior; Jayme C. Maynard, St. Rt. 124, junior; Aaron S. Miller, US Highway 62, junior; Emily G. Myers, Wenmar Avenue, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Natalie N. Stanley, E Berrysville Rd, senior; Emily R. Winkelman, Timber Lane, sophomore; Tiffany B. Zwiesler, Richard Street, senior; Justice O. Hattan, Small Road, senior.

LEESBURG – Kaitlin E. Evans, Brown St., senior, 4.0 grade point average; and Rebecca L. Heckathorn, Stafford Road, sophomore.

LYNCHBURG – Tyler R. Barton, Dade Road, senior; Hannah M. Binkley, Oakgrove Road, sophomore; Jocelyn M. Kuha, Ruble Cemetery Road, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Brandon W. McCammon, Limerick Drive, junior; Madison E. Mechlin, State Route 251, senior; George G. Thompson, State Route 134, senior.

NEW VIENNA – Molly E. Scroggy, West Street, senior; Hannah R. Thirey, Carey Rd., senior; Marissa E. Williams, E Fork Rd., senior, 4.0 grade point average.

SARDINIA – Taylor P. Chambers, State Route 321, senior; and Olivia M. Wendel, Fite Hauck Road, junior.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, director of public relations, Wilmington College.