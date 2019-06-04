SR 72 re-opens a day early

A culvert replacement on SR 72 in Highland County wrapped up early and the route was open to traffic Tuesday afternoon. S.R. 72 was closed Tuesday morning, just south of the Clinton County line, for crews from the Highland County Highway Maintenance Facility to replace a deteriorated pipe between SR 28 and Oak Grove Road. Although the route was scheduled for closure through Wednesday, June 5, maintenance crews were able to expedite the project and complete it a day in advance.

