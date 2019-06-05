Posted on by

Pet of the Week


Chevy was brought to the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter after the Highland County Dog Pound reached maximum capacity. Since Chevy was identified as a stray, much of his history is unknown. Chevy is believed to be a German shepherd and Akita mix. He is approximately a year and a half old. He is very playful and enjoys the company of other dogs. Chevy is up-to-date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. If you are interested in adopting Chevy, visit the Humane Society Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Submitted photo

