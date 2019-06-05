Pet of the Week

Chevy was brought to the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter after the Highland County Dog Pound reached maximum capacity. Since Chevy was identified as a stray, much of his history is unknown. Chevy is believed to be a German shepherd and Akita mix. He is approximately a year and a half old. He is very playful and enjoys the company of other dogs. Chevy is up-to-date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. If you are interested in adopting Chevy, visit the Humane Society Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

