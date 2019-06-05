Ball Family Singers in Highland

The Ball Family Singers will be in concert at the Highland United Methodist Church, located on SR 28 in Highland, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

The Ball Family gospel singing group originated in the 1960s. They have been singing southern gospel music ever since. They have performed with several well-known groups including The Gathers, Dixie Melody Boys, Statesmen, Speer Family and Statesmen Quartet.

The group is made up of seven signers and musicians who have come together to create an unmistakable sound and share a life-changing message.

Every one is welcome.

Submitted by Barbara Hodge.

