Keller named AAA7 executive director

Nina R. Keller, MSW, LSW, was recently promoted to and named executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), according to Rick Marriott, president of the AAA7 Board of Trustees. Keller had been serving as interim director since November 2018 and the assistant director and director of planning since January 2001.

“We feel very fortunate to have someone like Nina Keller within our management team,” said Marriott. “The board of trustees are confident that Ms. Keller will provide excellent leadership for the AAA7 and we look forward to what she will bring to the organization.”

Keller said, “I am honored by being named to this position. One of my mentors here was former Executive Director Pamela Matura, who had a vision of what this agency was and could be. We worked together closely throughout my employment at AAA7 and I know the vision we shared with our staff and will work to see that it moves forward as well as expands.”

“We have approximately 180 employees who do an excellent job of running a large number of programs across our 10-county area,” Keller added. “I am proud of the work they do in seeing that seniors and those with disabilities and their families get the assistance they need.”

Keller has been with the AAA7 since December 1990 when she was hired as a care manager for AAA7’s Care Coordination Program, then moved to being the AAA7 planner in 1992 and continued in that position until she was named assistant director and director of planning in January 2001. In her role as director of planning, she was responsible for the development and implementation of a four‐year strategic plan and completion of annual operational elements for the AAA7’s 10‐county area, as well as the oversight of several state and federal programs. As assistant director, Keller was also responsible for agency operations and oversight of programs.

In her new role, Keller serves as the chief administrator, directing the affairs of the AAA7 and maintaining responsibility for the implementation of policies and programs for the benefit of older adults and/or at‐risk individuals. She also represents the agency at national, state and local level meetings and conferences, and advocates on behalf of the population served by the agency. She also serves as the certified HIPAA privacy officer for the AAA7.

Keller has participated in a number of national and state level presentations as well as maintaining professional affiliations at state, regional and local levels.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 administers home and community‐based support programs for older adults and those with disabilities utilizing federal, state and local funding for a variety of programs and services in a 10-county southern Ohio area including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

Keller received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Rio Grande and her master’s degree in social work from The Ohio State University.

A native of Jackson, Keller lives in Jackson County with her husband, Steven, former owner/publisher and then editor of The Telegram.

For more information about the Area Agency on Aging District 7, call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Submitted by Jenni Dovyak-Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.

