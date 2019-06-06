NCB donates to Hillsboro Elks

NCB recently donated $1,500 to the Hillsboro Elks Club. The money will be used for the Impact-A-Life Program, which provides developmentally disabled high school students with job training. NCB’s Rodney Donley, left, and Steven Evans, center, present a check to Dan Pierce of the Hillsboro Elks.

