District 9 holds Annual Roadeo Competition

Twenty-eight employees from the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 were able to show off their driving skills last week during the district’s annual Truck and Loader Roadeo Competition at the Scioto County Highway Maintenance Facility in Lucasville.

The Roadeo, which is in its 31st year, is held every spring in ODOT’s 12 districts to recognize and test the employees who operate some of the state’s heaviest equipment. Through a series of tests and a driving course of clearances, serpentines and stops, the Roadeo is a challenging competition that measures the skill level of participating highway technicians, mechanics and other CDL holders.

This year, Garold Cox from Lawrence County took home first place in both the truck and loader competitions, with Mike Beasley from the district’s Facilities Department placing second in the truck division and Tyler Holcomb from Jackson County placing second in the loader.

Rounding out the top six scorers in the truck competition were Edward Fulk and Brandon Shamhart of Scioto County, Joe Patterson of Lawrence County, and Jamey Sexton of Jackson County. In the loader division, the finalists included Shamhart, who came in third; Jason Dean of Highland County; Trenton Otworth; Scioto County; and Mike Beasley who placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

In addition to certificates and a complimentary lunch for all the finalists, Cox, Beasley and Holcomb received cash awards courtesy of the union, and they will now move forward to represent District 9 in ODOT’s statewide Director’s Cup Truck and Loader Roadeo to be held in late August at the Ohio Expo Center.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.

Pictured are the winners in the truck division at the ODOT District 9 Annual Roadeo Competition (from left)Jamey Sexton, Edward Fulk, Mike Beasley, Garold Cox, Joe Patterson and Brandon Shamhart. Pictured are the winners in the loader division at the ODOT District 9 Annual Roadeo Competition (from left) Trenton Otworth, Jason Dean, Tyler Holcomb, Beasley, Cox and Shamhart. Also pictured are Troy Huff (far left), highway management administrator, and Mike Dombrowski (far right), deputy director.