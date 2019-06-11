SSCC hosting education conference

The 11th annual education conference, “Building Bridges,” will be held Tuesday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 2 at the Southern State Com­munity College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro.

The conference is sponsored by Southern State and COAD, and sessions are approved by the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, and Step Up To Quality.

The cost is $40 per day, including continental breakfast, lunch, materials and prizes. Howev­er, registration is required by July 23. Morning sessions are from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon sessions are from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The conference is for infant, toddler and preschool teachers, paraprofessionals, special education teachers, pre-K through third grade teachers, and other interested parties.

To register, visit: https://www.sscc.edu/students/events/building-bridges-conference.shtml. For questions, please contact Robin Tholen at 937-393-3431 x2671 or RTholen@sscc.edu.

Workshops offered throughout the conference include:

· “ELDS Overview”, “ELDS Physical Well-Being & Motor Development (Birth to 36 Months)”, and “STEAM: An Integrated Approach to Learning” will be presented by Becky Storer, Associate Professor of Southern State Community College.

· “Project Wild”, “Project Learning Tree”, and “Awesome Art Activities for Preschool Children” will be presented by Barb Cook, Adjunct Faculty of Southern State Community College.

· “Literacy Learning: More Than a Read Aloud” and “Teachable Moments All Day, Everywhere” will be presented by Debbie Mickey of Region 14 SST

· “What is this BIG Feeling? Creating a Trauma-Sensitive Classroom” will be presented by Alexis Kirk and Marsha King of Region 14 SST

· “Escaping Executive Dysfunction” and “The Incredible 5-Point Scale for Young Children” will be presented by Megan Trowbridge of Region 14 SST

· “Conscious Discipline” will be presented by Teresa Borden and Christal Best of Fayette County Early Head Start

· “Storytelling Techniques for Preschoolers” and “Bring on the Sunshine: Using Literacy as a Springboard for Social Studies” will be presented by Becky Keaton, COAD Special Projects Coordinator

· “Creating a Peaceful Program” and “Infant & Toddler Best Practice: Addressing Biting in the I/T Group Care” will be presented by Debbie Anderson, COAD Special Projects Coordinator

· “ELDS Physical Well-Being & Motor Development (36 Months to Kindergarten” will be presented by Julie Burchett of COAD Early Care & Education

· “CPR” presented by Paint Creek Fire Department

· “Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting” presented by Hanah Allard of Highland County Job and Family Services

· “Emergency First Aid Training” and “Communicable Disease Recognition and Prevention” presented by Sharon Fugate, RN

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.sscc.edu/students/events/building-bridges-conference.shtml.

Submitted by Robin Tholen, executive assistant to the president, Southern State Community College.