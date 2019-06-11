Sears Ohio Angus Reserve Champion

These junior Angus members won top honors in intermediate showmanship at the 2019 Ohio Angus Association Junior Preview Show, June 2 in Caldwell, Ohio. Pictured, from left, are Isaac Miley, Sarahsville, fifth; Caroline Winter, Ashville, fourth; Jacob LeBrun, Lucasville, third; Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, reserve champion; and Kristina Scheurman, Warsaw, champion. Photo by Alex Tolbert, American Angus Association.

