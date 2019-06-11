Sanders Angus Junior Showman Champion

These young Angus enthusiasts won top honors in junior showmanship at the 2019 Ohio Angus Association Junior Preview Show, June 2 in Caldwell, Ohio. Pictured, from left, are Maggie Davis, Bidwell, fifth; Antoinette Grimes, Winchester, fourth; Garrett Miley, Sarahsville, third; Josie Kidwell, Walhonding, reserve champion; and Carly Sanders, Leesburg, champion.
These young Angus enthusiasts won top honors in junior showmanship at the 2019 Ohio Angus Association Junior Preview Show, June 2 in Caldwell, Ohio. Pictured, from left, are Maggie Davis, Bidwell, fifth; Antoinette Grimes, Winchester, fourth; Garrett Miley, Sarahsville, third; Josie Kidwell, Walhonding, reserve champion; and Carly Sanders, Leesburg, champion.