Sanders Angus Junior Showman Champion

These young Angus enthusiasts won top honors in junior showmanship at the 2019 Ohio Angus Association Junior Preview Show, June 2 in Caldwell, Ohio. Pictured, from left, are Maggie Davis, Bidwell, fifth; Antoinette Grimes, Winchester, fourth; Garrett Miley, Sarahsville, third; Josie Kidwell, Walhonding, reserve champion; and Carly Sanders, Leesburg, champion.

