Barber speaks to Women’s Club

Sherry Barber was the guest speaker at the June 11 meeting of the Hillsboro Women’s Club. The topic of the meeting was Women of Faith. Barber, a Hillsboro resident and retired Fairfield Local School District teacher, currently volunteers with the Samaritan Outreach food pantry and is a member of its governing board. She serves on the planning committee for women’s retreats at Butler Springs Christian Camp and is an active member of the Danville Church of Christ where she leads women’s studies and is involved in the music ministry. Pictured, from left, are Women’s Club committee member Helen Ford, Barber, and committee members Sharon Hughes and Donna Armstrong.

