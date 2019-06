WC graduates 304 at spring ceremony

Wilmington College conferred 304 Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees at its 143rd commencement on May 11.

Graduates listed include those who completed their degree requirements in August and December 2018 and May 2019. Those students, who participated in the May ceremony but will not complete their studies until August 2019, will be listed at that time.

Also, those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

Highland County area graduates are listed below:

GREENFIELD – Sydney M. Barton, Parrett Road, cum laude.

HIGHLAND – Shaylee M. Carson, Wilmington Ave.

HILLSBORO – Clyde D. Snow, E. Prospect Rd., cum laude; John M. Attinger, Watson Rd, magna cum laude; Courtney R. Hall, Murray Rd., cum laude; Chloe M. Harless, East New Market Rd, magna cum laude; Spencer J. Michael, Harriet Rd.; Natalie N. Stanley, E Berrysville Rd, magna cum laude; Colton R. Faulconer, Petersburg Rd; Kayla J. Morgan, State Route 247, cum laude.

LEESBURG – Kaitlin E. Evans, Brown St, magna cum laude; Dustin J. Willey, PO Box 122; Tiffany B. Zwiesler, Richard Street, summa cum laude.

LYNCHBURG – Madison E. Mechlin, State Route 251, cum laude.

NEW VIENNA – Molly E. Scroggy, West Street; Marissa E. Williams, E Fork Rd, cum laude; Nicholas W. Schuy, Roundhead Road.

SARDINIA – Taylor P. Chambers, State Route 321, cum laude; Yvonne M. Price, Five points.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, director of public relations, Wilmington College.