Brush and Palette Art Show June 22-23

The Brush and Palette Art Guild will present its annual art show on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. both days. The show will be held at the central campus of Southern State Community College located at 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro.

Work from both professional and non-professional artists will be judged and offered for sale. This year the theme will be Sky and Clouds and the judge will be Kathleen Wickemeier from West Chester. After serving as a health care professional for 35 years, Wickemeier attended the Art Institute of Cincinnati and now works in graphic arts, freelance illustration, portraiture and fine arts.

The show will also feature an artisans market with artwork from previous competitions, note cards, etc. for sale.

Parking and admission are free and light refreshments served.

For further information call 937-393-4193.

Submitted by Deanna Flinn.