SSCC awards Elks Scholarship to Edwards

The Hillsboro Elks Lodge and the Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Madison Edwards as the 2019 recipient of the Hillsboro Elks Scholarship.

Edwards is recent graduate of Whiteoak High School and the Southern Hills Career Tech Center, and is currently fulfilling an internship with the school’s technology coordinator. She is excited to continue her studies at Southern State.

Her longterm career goal and dream job is to become a systems administrator, working for a small company or school, so that her occupational responsibilities could overlap with a help-desk technician’s responsibilities. She wants to help empower others who feel “computer illiterate” to becoming comfortable and confident using a computer.

The $1,000 Hillsboro Elks scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate financial need and who display a commitment to volunteerism and community service.

“The Hillsboro Elks Lodge proudly partners with Southern State in working with deserving students like Madison and helping to build a stronger community,” said Dan Pearce, Hillsboro Elks grants and scholarship coordinator.

Edwards’ volunteer experience includes volunteering as a team member for Team Obie in the Relay for Life event, helping with the Whiteoak Day of Giving, visiting the nursing homes during the holidays, organizing the Morp dance (“prom” spelled backward) for kids who are too young to go to prom, aiding at the transition career fair for those with disabilities, helping with a holiday food drive, and providing free technical support to the Helping Hands Charity.

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml. For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Dan Pearce, Hillsboro Elks grants and scholarship coordinator (left), and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC vice president of academic affairs (right), present the 2019 Hillsboro Elks Scholarship to Madison Edwards. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Elks-Scholarship.jpg Dan Pearce, Hillsboro Elks grants and scholarship coordinator (left), and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC vice president of academic affairs (right), present the 2019 Hillsboro Elks Scholarship to Madison Edwards. Submitted photo