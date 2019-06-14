Morrison recognized by Ohio House

COLUMBUS – Robert Morrison, a Hillsboro resident who is one of the oldest World War II veterans in the state, was recognized Wednesday by the Ohio House of Representatives.

Morrison joined the Army on March 16, 1942. During his service, he was a Tech 4 with the 601st Tank Destroyer Battalion and earned five stars. He fought in Normandy and central Europe.

He turned 100 earlier this month.

“It’s important that we never forget the service of our fellow Americans, like Robert Morrison,” said State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro). “He is a real inspiration. I thank him, and all who have served, for protecting our liberty and freedoms.

During his visit in Columbus, Morrison also met Gov. Mike DeWine.

Submitted by RJ Mancini, legislative aide to State Representative Shane Wilkin, House District 91.

Robert Morrison of Hillsboro (center) is pictured with House Speaker Larry Householder (left) and State Representative Shane Wilkin. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Mr-Morrison-press-release.jpg Robert Morrison of Hillsboro (center) is pictured with House Speaker Larry Householder (left) and State Representative Shane Wilkin. Submitted photo