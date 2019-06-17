Ventura’s makes swim club donation

Ventura’s Feed & Country Store Bronze recently made a $500 donation to the Hillsboro Swim Club as part of a capital camgaign. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Howland, pool treasurer; Becky and Steve Ventura, store owners and Kelly Smith, Team Bagshaw/campaign coordinator.

Ventura’s Feed & Country Store Bronze recently made a $500 donation to the Hillsboro Swim Club as part of a capital camgaign. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Howland, pool treasurer; Becky and Steve Ventura, store owners and Kelly Smith, Team Bagshaw/campaign coordinator. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Pool-Sponsor-Venturas.jpg Ventura’s Feed & Country Store Bronze recently made a $500 donation to the Hillsboro Swim Club as part of a capital camgaign. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Howland, pool treasurer; Becky and Steve Ventura, store owners and Kelly Smith, Team Bagshaw/campaign coordinator.