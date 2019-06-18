L-C team 4th in annual State Envirothon

The Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts held their annual State Envirothon on June 10-11 at Franciscan University in Jefferson County.

The top four scoring teams from each of the five Area Envirothon’s were eligible to participate in the State Envirothon. This year, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustang team, the Lynchburg-Clay Gold team and the Lynchburg-Clay Tadpole team, coached by Lara Hamilton, all scored high enough in the Area 5 event to receive the top honors of competing in the state contest.

The Envirothon is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources among high school students. The competition tests students’ knowledge of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and the current environmental issues.

Each student on an Envirothon team is challenged to contribute his or her personal best, but the score that counts at the end of the Envirothon is the combined team score. Once the results were tallied, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustang team won fourth overall in the state competition.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, district operations manager, Highland SWCD.

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustang team placed fourth in State Envirothon. Pictured, from left, are coach Lara Hamilton, Allison Kohus, Kara Williams, Kurt Hamilton, Austin Leininger and Leah Bauer. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_LC-State-Mustang-Lara.jpg The Lynchburg-Clay Mustang team placed fourth in State Envirothon. Pictured, from left, are coach Lara Hamilton, Allison Kohus, Kara Williams, Kurt Hamilton, Austin Leininger and Leah Bauer. Submitted photo