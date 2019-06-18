SSCC donates to swim club campaign

Southern State Community College recently donated $500 to the Hillsboro Swim Club capital campaign. Pictured, from left, are Jenny Hart, pool board member; Elizabeth Burkhard, SSCC director of marketing; and Kelly Smith, Team Bagshaw/campaign coordinator.
