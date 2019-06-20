MNB makes annual pledge to HDH Foundation

Merchants National Bank makes an annual pledge payment to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign and invites you to join them. The campaign, which began in 2016 and will continue until 2020, is an effort to raise more than $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the emergency department at HDH. So far, $1,428,000 has been raised toward that goal. For more information on the campaign, call Cathy Jones at 937-393-6360. Pictured, from left, are Bertha Hamilton, Merchants National Bank chairman secretary/HR; Cathy Jones, HDH Foundation director; and Scott Hopf, Merchants National Bank chief financial officer

Merchants National Bank makes an annual pledge payment to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign and invites you to join them. The campaign, which began in 2016 and will continue until 2020, is an effort to raise more than $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the emergency department at HDH. So far, $1,428,000 has been raised toward that goal. For more information on the campaign, call Cathy Jones at 937-393-6360. Pictured, from left, are Bertha Hamilton, Merchants National Bank chairman secretary/HR; Cathy Jones, HDH Foundation director; and Scott Hopf, Merchants National Bank chief financial officer https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_MNB-pic.jpg Merchants National Bank makes an annual pledge payment to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign and invites you to join them. The campaign, which began in 2016 and will continue until 2020, is an effort to raise more than $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the emergency department at HDH. So far, $1,428,000 has been raised toward that goal. For more information on the campaign, call Cathy Jones at 937-393-6360. Pictured, from left, are Bertha Hamilton, Merchants National Bank chairman secretary/HR; Cathy Jones, HDH Foundation director; and Scott Hopf, Merchants National Bank chief financial officer Submitted photo