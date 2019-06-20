Local college, university news

The following is news about local students as submitted by their respective colleges and universities:

Bourne, Robbins grad from Cedarville

Local students that graduate from Cedarville University during the 123rd annual commencement held May 4 included:

Brittney Bourne, of Hillsboro, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies Educ-Integrated degree.

Dawn Robbins, of Hillsboro, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing degree.

Nickel graduates from ODU

Brianne Nickell, of Lynchburg, received amaster’s degree at Ohio Dominican University’s 111th Commencement ceremony on May 11. More than 230 graduates were joined by hundreds of family and friends in Alumni Hall.

Cedarville Dean’s List

Rachel Tracy, a prelaw major from Hillsboro, was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University. This recognition required Tracy to maintain a 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours during spring semester 2019.

Mercy College honorees

The following students were awarded honors for the 2019 spring semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.

Lloyd Gallimore, Hillsboro, BS in Nursing – Completion, dean’s list.

Erin Turner, Hillsboro, BS in Medical Imaging, honors list.

Kozuszek earns scholarship

Miami University junior Caleb Kozuszek has received a Goldwater Scholarship for 2019-2020. Kozuszek is among 496 students nationwide to receive the scholarship, the premier undergraduate award of its type in the fields of mathematics, natural science and engineering. Kozuszek, a biochemistry major from Hillsboro, is among 13 students at an Ohio public university to receive a Goldwater Scholarship.

Coastal Carolina Dean’s List

More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the dean’s list for the apring 2019 semester. That’s nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester.

Among the students earning recognition on the dean’s list:

Sarah M. Buddelmeyer, a interdisciplinary studies major from Leesburg.

Hilt at Marietta College

Marietta College’s Austin Hilt, of Lynchburg, has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74 is recognized as a dean’s list student for that semester. Hilt is a member of the class of 2022, and is majoring in undecided. Hilt is also a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School. —

Kettering College degree

On Monday, April 22, Kettering College conferred degrees and certificates to 270 students. Among the studentswas Hannah Jones, of Hillsboro, who received a doctorate of occupational therapy degree.

Caldwell grads Mount Union

On Saturday, May 18, McKenzie Caldwell, of Leesburg, graduated from the University of Mount Union. Caldwell graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in writing. Caldwell was one of more than 400 graduate and undergraduate students participated in the University of Mount Union’s 173rd Commencement Ceremony.

Shawnee State Dean’s List

Shawnee State University has released the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester. To be placed on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full-time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better. Those receiving degrees include: from Greenfield — Shania Massie, health science; Madison Ratcliff, English humanities; and Payton Smith, early childhood/special education. From Hillsboro — Katlyn Edenfield, intervention specialist K-12; LeAnn Richards, health science; Chelsey Thompson, mathematical sciences. From Leesburg — Brittany Tolliver, natural sciencel Blake Hildebrant, nursing. From Lynchburg — Hannah Burns, fine arts.

Shawnee President’s List

Shawnee State University has released the president’s list for the spring semester 2019. To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the list included: From Hillsboro — Breanne Fender, health science; Samantha Fender, occupational therapy; Kerstin Thornburgh, early child/special education.

Shawnee State degrees

On May 4, Shawnee State University students graduated at the 2019 Spring Commencement Ceremony in Vern Riffe Center for the Arts Eloise Covert Smith Theater. Local graduates included: From Hillsboro — Brandie Fenner, associate of applied science, nursing, cum laude graduate; Chelsey Thompson, bachelor of science, mathematical sciences, cum laude graduate; Brittany Tolliver, associate of spplied science, medical laboratory technology. From Leesburg — Blake Hildebrant, bachelor of science, nursing.