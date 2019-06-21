Green completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Sara L. Green graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Green is the daughter of Darrell T. and Beth A. Green of Hillsboro.

She is a 2016 graduate of Wilmington High School.

Submitted by Joint Hometown News Service, Defense Media Activity.