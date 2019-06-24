Hillsboro Free Will VBS

The Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church, 6360 U.S. Route 50, Vacation Bible School will be held from 6-8 p.m. June 24-28. Children ages 4-14 can be picked up by bus if needed. For more information call 937-393-1192 or Kelly Burns at 937-763-2500.

Paint Creek board meeting

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will will meet in regular session atg 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

Garden Club meeting canceled

The Hillsboro Garden Club’s regular meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at the Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds has been cancelled so members can tour the Governor’s Mansion and Heritage Garden in Columbus that day.

First responders lunch

Woodmen Life Lodge 387 will offer all first responders a free lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the Paint Creek firehouse in Hillsboro. For more information call 937-393-2672.

Southside Bible school

The Southside Praise and Worship Center, 621 S. East St., Hillsboro, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 26-28.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will meet at noon Wednesday, June 26, in Room 184 on the SSCC Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The meeting is open to the public. The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing collective bargaining.

Fairfield Board of Education

The Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education has changed the date of its regular June meeting to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27 in the District Office Conference Room. The public is invited.

Samantha Freewill VBS

The Samantha Freewill Baptist Church Vacation Bible School will be held from 6-8 p.m. June 27-29. Call Karyn for more information cat 937-403-8609.

HHS class of 1957 picnic

The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 will hold a picnic on Saturday, June 29 at the Lilly Hill Condo Shelter, 700 E. Main St., Hillsboro. Bring a covered dish and memories to share. Table service, meat, tea, water and lemonade will be provided. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m. Reply to Beverly Rhoads at 937-393-3970 or Joyce Frazer at 937-393-9554 or jdjagrazer@yahoo.com.

Fall Creek rummage sale

The ladies of the USFW of the Fall Creek Friends Church, 11345 Karnes Road, Hillsboro, will have rummage/bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

Mowrystown Ice Cream Supper

The annual Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Ice Cream Supper will be Saturday, July 13 beginning at 5 p.m. at the church. The menu will include sandwiches, chicken and noodles, salads, homemade pies and cakes, and homemade ice cream.

Marshall Methodist VBS

The Marshall United Methodist Church is inviting children of all ages to its The Incredible Race Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 15-19. The aim is for kids to discover they are all part of the same race – the human race – as they participate in games, songs, crafts, goodies and dramas. For more information call Kristi at 937-466-2882.