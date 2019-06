Hillsborto Swim Club garners support

Downtown Drug recently donated $500 to the Hillsboro Swim Club Capital campaign. Pictured, from left, are Marcus Barr, Downtown Drug ownerl Dane Allard, PharmD Pharmacy manager; and Jennifer Howland, pool board treasurer.

Harsha Monuments recently donated $500 to the Hillsboro Swim Club capital campaign. Pictured, from lefty, are Justin Harsha, Deborah Harsha, and Jennifer Howland, pool board treasurer.