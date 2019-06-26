Jarrell joins Classic Real Estate

The Classic Real Estate Company has announced that Tiffany Jarrell has joined the Classic team.

A Blanchester native, Jarrell currently resides in New Vienna with her husband of 12 years, Shawn, two dogs and nine chickens.

Shawn served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps during which time they lived in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Although Tiffany’s background is in health care administration/medical coding, after returning to Ohio to be with family, she became interested in selling real estate and completed her education through Hondros College. Though newly licensed, she is quite knowledgeable about the VA loan process.

Tiffany is looking forward to this new chapter in her life, especially working closely with clients and customers to help them find the home of their dreams.

Tiffany is eager to serve the real estate needs of the people of Highland and surrounding counties, and we feel confident she will do an excellent job,” Classic Real Estate said in a news release. “We trust that buyers and sellers will find her knowledgeable, articulate, and most helpful whether buying or selling property.”

Classic’s newest agent may be reached at the Classic office by calling 937-393-3416, or personally by cell at 937-566-1421.

Submitted by Linda Lippert, Classic Real Estate Company.

Jarrell https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Tiffany-Jarrell.jpg Jarrell