Garden club visits Governor’s Residence

The Hillsboro Garden Club made a road trip to Bexley in lieu of their regular June meeting. After an exciting trip up, the members were given a tour of the Governor’s Residence and Gardens by Donna and Jackie, who congratulated the club on its 90 years of existence.

The club met “Teddy” the resident dog and saw an amazing collection of native plants and rocks from around the state including a glacial erratic, a 16-ton boulder carried by a glacier to Ohio during the Ice Age.

The Heritage Garden was developed and planted under the guidance of First Lady Hope Taft. The garden is made up of areas representing the different geological areas of Ohio. The areas represented included the Allegheny Garden, the Governor’s Grove (trees each governor has planted), the Meadow Garden, the Woodland Garden, an Oak Openings Sand Dune, the Black Swamp Garden, and the Headlands Sand Dune Gardens, the Kettle Lake Bog, and the Prairie Garden.

The Pioneer Garden contains a cutting-grown apple tree of one of the few living trees planted by Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman.

The members were also led into the first floor of the residence, which contains photographs of famous visitors.

Some of the members stopped for lunch on the way back and President Nancy Baldwin called a brief meeting to order. The members present voted in favor of the proposed slate of officers for the upcoming club election, and approved the gardens nominated for a community improvement award.

Some of the members were able to take a brief look at the North Bexley Community Gardens, which are managed handily by Margaret and Jeff Harrman.

The next Garden Club meeting will be July 23 at the Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be a pot luck meal. Bring a dish to share.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.

Members of the Hillsboro Garden Club are pictured at the Ohio Governor's Residence and Gardens. Submitted photo