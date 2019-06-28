Hillsboro FFA officer team starts journey

On June 5 and 6 the Hillsboro FFA Officers met at Hillsboro High School to start their journey as a team.

On June 5, the officer team came together for their first day of work. This day consisted of setting goals for the upcoming year, like how they are going to work together to get stuff done while at the same time having fun. They also took a short quiz to see the skill diversity in the group and to show the strengths and weaknesses in the group for future projects. Lastly, they came together with their planners to set a few dates for events later in the year.

On the second day of the officer retreat, the team met at the school to go over the agenda for the day only to find out that there was no power. The team ended up at Trapper Johns for a little team bonding canoe adventure. They headed down the Big Darby Creek and not too far from where they started, Mr. Cummings and Mrs. McNeal, the Hillsboro FFA advisors, decided to come upon officers Zinny Adams and Kelcie Thornburgh and flipped their canoe.

At the end of the canoeing adventure the team gathered to head back to the school when officer Lawton Parry exclaimed, “This was the craziest but most fun team bonding experience I’ve ever had!”

Once everyone was back at the school the team split into groups of two to divide and conquer all that was left on the agenda.

Overall, the Hillsboro FFA officer team had a blast getting to know each other and planning a few events for the year. They are all looking forward to see what challenges and joys this year holds for the team. Though there is a lot of future planning and goals that need to be achieved, the officer team is ready to tackle it all with hard work and dedication that was shown throughout the retreat.

Submitted by Zinny Adams, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Pictured, from left, are (top) Lawton Parry; (bottom, l-r) Kelcie Thornburgh, Zinny Adams, Scottie Eastes, Jaiden Hughes, Alora Brown, Katie Craig and Joe Helterbrand. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Officer-Retreat.jpg Pictured, from left, are (top) Lawton Parry; (bottom, l-r) Kelcie Thornburgh, Zinny Adams, Scottie Eastes, Jaiden Hughes, Alora Brown, Katie Craig and Joe Helterbrand. Submitted photo