Roofing, etc. business relocating in Highland Co.

Highland County has a new, experienced roofing and restoration expert in the area. Brian Wilson has relocated his business, ProBuild Roofing and Restoration, to the area.

After 20 year’s experience in the Columbus area and beyond, Wilson has decided to move closer to his Highland County roots. He provides roof inspections free of charge.

“I grew up in Lynchburg, Ohio and decided that I really want to be closer to my family and friends. I’ve spent years in the Columbus area perfecting my craft and my brother Brent helped me realize that I could be of benefit to homeowners in Highland County,” Wilson said.

Wilson is recognized as an insurance claims expert. He says that homeowners don’t always realize that they have had wind and/or hail damage to their roofs. He says, ”Once I’ve inspected the roof free of charge, I go over the results with the home owners. If I find evidence of wind or hail damage then roof replacements are typically covered by most homeowners’ insurance policies. For many customers, a storm damage claim is the first and last claim they will ever file on their homeowners’ policy. A lot of families I work with don’t even realize this is a possibility and might waste valuable personal savings replacing their roofs without filing a claim. I’ve even seen families getting personal loans to cover roof replacements. Why go through this stress when you’re paying for your homeowner’s insurance anyway? Your deductible is often the only out-of-pocket expense in this process.”

Working with insurance claims and roofs isn’t the only thing ProBuild Roofing and Restoration specializes in.

“My crew and I have experience with remodeling, siding and gutters, building decks, interior and exterior painting, kitchens, baths and finishing basement, all types of insulation, and outdoor living,” Wilson said. “I am hoping to earn the trust and business of homeowners in the Highland County area. If you have a project and you’d like me to give you an estimate, just give me a call. I always provide free roof inspections and estimates of all types. I would be happy to provide references and pictures from prior completed jobs.”

He is also looking for skilled craftsmen with experience in construction of all types who might like to come on board for jobs in the area.

“My crew is what I consider the best at roofing and construction, but I’m always looking for experienced and highly-motivated people who might want to join our team. Give me a call if you want to join my crew. We can see if we have a need for your expertise,” Wilson said.

If you’d like a free roof inspection or an estimate on any type of job, you can call Wilson at 937-284-0888. ProBuild Roofing and Restoration has a website at http://www.probuildroof.com and a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ProBuildRoofing/.

Submitted by Chrissy Wilson.

Lynchburg native Brian Wilson is moving his business to Highland County area. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Wilson-Brian-mug.jpg Lynchburg native Brian Wilson is moving his business to Highland County area. Submitted photo