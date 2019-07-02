COMMUNITY CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Immunization Clinic, 9-11:30 a.m. and 2-6 p.m., Highland County Health Department, 14876 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Bainbridge Senior Citizens.

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

Lynchburg Lodge #178 F.&A.M., 7:30 p.m.

Free anonymous confidential HIV testing, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Highland County Greenfield Community Action.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Lynchburg Masonic Lodge #178.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Overeaters Anonymous, 12 p.m., Family Recovery Services.

SWORL.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Christian Motorcyclist Association (CMA), Adams/Highland County Chapter, 10 a.m., Grace Fellowship Church, Peebles.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

Southern Ohio Dream Flyers, 2 p.m., meet at flying club.

Compunet Computer Club, 1:30 p.m., south campus of Southern State Community College.

Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

ReaLife Church, “Real Hope for Real People,” come as you are, non-judgmental. Pastor Anthony “Skip” Skipworth, Lead Pastor, 230 W. South St., Hillsboro. Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, JULY 8

Mowrystown Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Old Y Restaurant, U.S. 62 South.

Highland County Veterans Service Commission, 5 p.m., Highland County Veterans Service Office, Hi-Tech Center, 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Greenfield Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 1325, 7:30 p.m., at the lodge.

Southern Ohio Power Boat Association, 6 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Rocky Fork Decorative Artists, 6 p.m., Administration Building basement, Governor Foraker Place, Hillsboro.

Pieceful Stitchers Quilt Club, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Public Library.

Greenfield Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m.

Order of Eastern Star #441, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, North High Street, Hillsboro.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

Lynchburg Lions Club, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Care-a-van, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Greenfield Shopko parking lot.

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Greenfield Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship, 7 p.m.

Highland County Antique Machinery Club, 7:30 p.m., Times-Gazette Media Room, 108 Gov. Trimble Place, Hillsboro.

Hillsdale Lodge #696 Knights of Pythias, 7:30 p.m., 2158 SR 73, Belfast.

Friendly Helpers Circle, 7:30 p.m.

Towne Club.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #1161, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Eagles Lodge.

Extension Homemakers Council, 1 p.m.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, Hillsboro.

Ioleta Circle, 1:30 p.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4794 of Lynchburg, 8 p.m.

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m., activities building at Rocky Fork Lake.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Immunization Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Highland County Health Department, 1487 N. HIgh St., Hillsboro.

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

Greenfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1161, 7 p.m.

Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8 a.m., Highland SWCD office, 514 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Greenfield Lions Club, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro Chapter #40 R.A.M., 7:30 p.m.

New Petersburg Social Civic Club, 2 p.m.

Cherry Twig, 1 p.m.

Mary Martha Circle, 9 a.m.

Hillsboro Retail Merchants, 8 a.m.

Questers, 7:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Missions Group, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

St. Mary Catholic Church free lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Saint Vincent DePaul Society, to assist those in need, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

Clay Township Farm Bureau, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

Hillsboro Christian Academy monthly meal, 12-2 p.m., in the gymnasium, 849 S. High St., Hillsboro. Suggested $5 donation with proceeds going to the Hillsboro Christian Academy Scholarship Fund.

MONDAY, JULY 15

NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m., 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro, looking for federal, postal and agriculture employees; call Jerry Townsley, 513-875-2794, for more information.

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Highland District Hospital’s Alzheimer Support Group, 5-8 p.m., HDH second floor meeting room; for more information call (937) 840-6581.

Log Cabin Herb Society, Hartman Log Cabin, Route 50, east of Owensville.

Lynchburg Lions Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m.

Junior Women’s Club, 8 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

BLOOM/Garden Club, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Commons Community Room. Everyone welcome.