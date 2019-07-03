Pet of the Week

Ace is looking for his forever home after being surrendered by his previous owner. Due to unfortunate financial circumstances, Ace and another dog were residing in a home where the utilities had been disconnected. Despite his unfortunate past, Ace has been very happy and outgoing while at the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter. He is 6 months old and approximately 50 pounds. The Humane Society believes he is a labrador retriever and American bulldog mix. Ace enjoys the company of other dogs and does not react to cats. He has been neutered and is up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting Ace, visit the shelter Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

