OSP continues impaired driving focus

As part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ongoing effort to make Ohio’s roadways safer, troopers are continuing to focus on impaired driving enforcement.

During the first five months of 2019, troopers made more than 10,000 arrests for impaired driving, resulting in 22 fewer OVI-related fatal crashes.

In 2018, there were 13,364 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 402 people and injuring 7,811 others. During that same period, troopers removed more than 26,600 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways

“We can’t fight the battle against impaired driving on our own. We need your commitment to make our roads safe,” said OSP Lt. Stan Jordan “Everyone can help make our roads safer by planning ahead, designating a sober driver, and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

This year, troopers from the Wilmington Post have removed 134 impaired drivers from local roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

To view a copy of the entire statistical recap, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/OVI_Bulletin_2019b.pdf.

Submitted by Lt. Stan Jordan, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post.