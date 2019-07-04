Buchanan receives FAO scholarship

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio has announced that a student from Highland County, Nathaniel Buchanan, has received a 2019 FAO scholarship award.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) supports the region’s students, from Clermont to Ashtabula counties, in pursuing post-secondary education. This year, FAO announced that more than $390,000 in scholarships have been awarded through more than 530 awards so far to support more than 240 students in achieving their dreams.

The awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities. That’s why many FAO donors have together created more than 280 scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education.

Buchanan, a 2019 graduate of Fairfield High School, was awarded the Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate a desire to succeed and overcome obstacles, as well as outstanding character and commitment to achieving educational goals. In the fall, Buchanan plans to attend either Ohio University or The Ohio State University.

Each year FAO works with donors and its volunteer Scholarship Committee to award scholarships through a competitive application process to students pursuing varied paths of post-secondary education across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In this way, FAO works to honor the legacy and story behind each of our more than 280 donor-established scholarship funds.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information regarding FAO’s scholarships, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarships.

Submitted by Daniel Kington, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.