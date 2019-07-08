Murry-Fettro Hillsboro Garden Club winner

The picture of the Murray-Fettrol Funeral Home in Greenfield was inadvertently left off the original submission from The Hillsboro Garden Club, in association with The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, of its 2019 landscaping winner selections. This year’s awards were given to residences and businesses in Greenfield. The funeral home at 380 Jefferson St. was a winner of the Commercial Category. The other winners were: Community Category, Greenfield Public Library at 1125 Jefferson St.; Residence Category — Bonnie and David Clyburn at 534 Jefferson St. and Brenda and Paul King at 812 Jefferson St.; Commercial Category — McDonald’s Rose Garden, 223 Jefferson St. These promoters of beauty will receive a framed certificate thanking them for making the community most enjoyable to the senses.

