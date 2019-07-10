MNB announces Pet Parade winners

Merchants National Bank has announced the winners of its annual Pet Parade at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro.

Sports Fans — Ages 0-10

1. Macaulay Wing with her beagle named Copper.

Sports Fans — Ages 11-18

1. Nicholai Wing with his dog named Copper and bunny named Mother.

Best Group with two or more pets

1. Ava Lohrey with mini horse named Diamond and goat named Peter; Evan Lohrey with his chicken named Spiderman; and Ellie Lohrey with her chicken named Sweetie.

Most Patriotic — Ages 0-10

1. Yelaina Wing with her bunny named Snowflake.

Judges’ Choice — Age 0-10

1. Brooklyn Stevens with her farm chicken named Charly.

Judges Choice — Ages 11-18

1. Ethan Bortnit with his dog named Lotus.

Most Unique — Ages 0-10

1. Bricen Stevens with his dog named Beau.

Most Look-a-Like — Ages 0-10

1. Grace Whaley with her rabbit named Ellie the Energizer Bunny.

Most Look-a-like — Ages 11-18

1. Meredith Dietrick and Kayla Seeling with their dog named Piper the Beach Babe.

Adults Anything Goes

1. Bill Bortnit with his dog named Charlie.

2. Vikki Ramsey with her dog named Molly.

3. Jennifer Smith and James Smith with pet rabbits named Ellie, Rocky, Junior and Cooper

The Overall Sweepstakes Winner and a $100 award went to the Best Group of Pets, the Lohrey Family.

The bank said it would like to thank all participants who came out to the 2019 Merchants National Bank Festival of Bells Pet Parade, and congradulations to all the winners.

Submitted by Bertha Hamilton, chairman’s secretary/HR, Merchants National Bank.

Pictured are Paul Pence, chairman of Merchants National Bank and official pooper scooper; judges, Amy Baldwin of Merchants National Bank, Steve Ventura and Sarah Rumpke of Master Feed Mill, and Bertha Hamilton, MNB chairman’s secretary/HR; Meredith Dietrick and Kayla Seeling with their dog named Piper the Beach Babe; Nicholai Wing with his bunny named Mother; and Sweepstakes Winner Ava Lohrey with mini horse named Diamond and goat named Peter; Evan Lohrey with his chicken named Spiderman; and Ellie Lohrey with her chicken named Sweetie. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Pet-Parade-pic.jpg Pictured are Paul Pence, chairman of Merchants National Bank and official pooper scooper; judges, Amy Baldwin of Merchants National Bank, Steve Ventura and Sarah Rumpke of Master Feed Mill, and Bertha Hamilton, MNB chairman’s secretary/HR; Meredith Dietrick and Kayla Seeling with their dog named Piper the Beach Babe; Nicholai Wing with his bunny named Mother; and Sweepstakes Winner Ava Lohrey with mini horse named Diamond and goat named Peter; Evan Lohrey with his chicken named Spiderman; and Ellie Lohrey with her chicken named Sweetie. Submitted photo